Coimbatore Corp to procure books, improve school infra

The project will be executed under the Namaku Namay scheme with private funding of `2.2 crore which is one-third of the total cost.

A teacher at work in a government school in Vellore

For representational purposes. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) council has passed a resolution to build new classrooms, smart classes, and labs for students in the Corporation High school for deaf and dumb at RS Puram in Coimbatore and procuring new books for a total of 84 schools.

Moreover, 80 resolutions were passed in the Council meeting held on Thursday including the procurement of books for corporation schools and constructing new classrooms, smart classes, and labs for students in the Corporation High School for Deaf and Dumb in in ward 72 of RS Puram in West Zone.

At the 1.23-acre campus, it was proposed to build additional classrooms and smart classrooms in the west block of the school, Physics and Chemistry labs in the North block, linking bridges, bedrooms and restrooms for girls on the first and second floors of the South block, a separate hostel block with 2 floors for boys in the Southern part of the campus, playgrounds, eating hall, renovation of the existing and damaged classrooms, pathways and entertainment rooms at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore.

The project will be executed under the Namaku Namay scheme with private funding of Rs 2.2 crore which is one-third of the total cost.

The CCMC will also be procuring 661 books for Rs 19,57,960 for 84 corporation schools in the city. Education, parks, and playgrounds that the committee approved the project earlier and sent it to the CCMC council for its nod. Both the resolutions were passed without any objections in the council meeting by the mayor.

