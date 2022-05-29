STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Jumbo kills woman, second death in Gudalur in two days

The deceased, identified as Maalu alias Mumtaj, was attacked while she was returning home with her husband from her relative's house at 9 pm on Friday.

Published: 29th May 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old woman was killed in a wild elephant attack near her residential quarters at Baram estate near O'Valley in Gudalur forest division on Friday night.

This is the second human death due to a wild elephant attack in the Gudalur forest division in two days. On Thursday morning a tea stall owner (46) was trampled to death by another jumbo.

The deceased, identified as Maalu alias Mumtaj, was attacked while she was returning home with her husband from her relative's house at 9 pm on Friday. Her husband escaped from the animal.

Over 100 residents led by Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan staged a road blockade protest in front of the Gudalur government hospital where police had taken the deceased's body for postmortem seeking to capture the wild elephant on Saturday morning.

People refused to allow the forest department staff for more than four into Gudalur GH.
Pon Jayaseelan said they have requested the officials to capture the animal by June 3 and come up with a permanent solution to avoid more such deaths. Protesters demanded both the elephants be captured and taken to Theppakkadu elephant camp.

Gudalur DFO Kommu Omkaram said both incidents are accidental encounters and so far two people were killed in the division this year. "We have instructed the people to remove jackfruit plantations since the elephants attracted by the smell enter the residential area."

Gudalur forest department officials had deployed two kumki elephants from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) both in Aarattuparai and Baram areas to prevent the wild elephants from entering the residential area. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jumbo attacks Gudalur elephant
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp