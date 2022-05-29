STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tangedco asks TN forest dept to pay for insulated power supply to tribals

Though a transmission line passes adjacent to the tribal hamlet, the 34 houses in Erumaiparai have been deprived of electricity for decades.

Published: 29th May 2022

Tribals in Erumaiparai hamlet | Express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State forest department’s initiative to provide regular power supply to Erumaiparai tribal hamlet in the core area of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) has hit a roadblock with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) demanding that the forest department pay the extra cost of Rs 6 lakh to install insulated power lines.

Erumaiparai is the closest tribal village to Topslip, a popular tourist destination in Pollachi division of ATR. Though a transmission line passes adjacent to the tribal hamlet, the 34 houses in Erumaiparai have been deprived of electricity for decades. Only a few years back, solar panels were provided to about 24 households to power lights, but due to improper maintenance, many still live in darkness. 

K Murugadasan, a local and member of eco-development committee, complained that each family deposited Rs 3,500 for electricity connections almost six months back but nothing concrete has happened so far. “Trouble mounts during the rainy season when there is no solar power. Our children study under kerosene lamps.”

Top officials in the forest department told TNIE guidelines prescribed by the Supreme Court, Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife, and the task force formed by the Union Environment Ministry mandate replacement of power transmission lines with consulate/insulated cables or underground cables in protected areas to safeguard wildlife.

Accordingly, MG Ganesan, deputy director of ATR, requested the TANGEDCO superintending engineer in Udumalpet to use insulated cables to provide electricity to Erumaiparai tribal settlement, but TANGEDCO authorities wrote back saying as per its rules, only overhead lines with suitable guarding arrangements can be provided. “So, the difference in cost... has to be borne by forest department,” the letter from S Ramprakash, executive engineer of Udumalpet circle of TANGEDCO, says.

Sources in TANGEDCO said the difference in cost to use insulated cables to power Erumaiparai tribal village would be Rs 6 lakh. “If the forest department agrees to bear the difference in cost, TANGEDCO will take immediate action to provide domestic connections to all households in the village,” an official said.

TN has seen a spurt in cases of elephant electrocutions, especially in Mudumalai and Megamalai regions, mainly due to sagging transmission lines. The ATR officials also requested TANGEDCO to immediately conduct a joint inspection to rectify sagging power lines so elephants can’t reach them.There are 18 tribal hamlets in ATR and none of them have regular power supply.

