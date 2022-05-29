Vermicompost units in Perambalur go to seed due to officials turning a blind eye

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents say vermicompost units in several villages in the district are dysfunctional due to lack of maintenance and their sheds have been damaged for many years.



In 2017, vermicompost units were established in all panchayats in four blocks of Perambalur under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to promote organic farming. Each unit was set up at Rs 1 lakh. The project's objective was to convert biodegradable waste collected in the panchayats to compost and distribute it to farmers. The fertiliser was also used for saplings planted by the panchayats. But negligence by authorities has made these units inactive in several villages, including Perali, Sengunam, Periya Venmani, Nochiyam, Kurumbapalayam, Anthur, Adaikkampatti, Agaramseegur, Elanthalapatti, and Keezhapuliyur.



Due to poor maintenance, sheds have been damaged in many places. Farmers and the public expressed their grief and complained to authorities concerned but no action has been taken.

Speaking to TNIE, R Ravikumar, a farmer from Kurumbapalayam, said, "Pesticides and strong chemicals used as fertilisers are eliminating earthworms from fields. Bringing them back through these compost units is a good idea but the project is not operational in most areas. Even though several resolutions are being passed in grama sabha meetings, authorities are failing to promote the project."



Another farmer, T Nallappan, from Perali, said, "The vermicompost unit in my village was damaged due to lack of maintenance. There are various benefits to this scheme if it's well implemented. Garbage in the villages will decrease and panchayats can earn income by selling fertiliser to the farmers."



"Saplings planted in many panchayats are withering away without maintenance. If the saplings are maintained properly through MGNREGS workers and the fertiliser produced at these units is used, the plants will flourish," he said.

When TNIE contacted Perambalur District Rural Development Agency Project Director A Lalitha, she said, "We are considering damaged vermicompost units under the 15th Finance Commission Grant and doing renovation works."