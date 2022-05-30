AIIMS-Madurai will have an extra edge over other cities: State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Heaping praise on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) being set up in the district on Sunday, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said it would be the next best institute after Delhi AIIMS.

"Madurai AIIMS will have an extra edge over other cities. Connectivity and other issues will not be a problem as the institute is in the heart of the district. The institute director has said the construction cannot be postponed as classes have already begun," he added.

Radhakrishnan inspected the undergoing construction for additional building for Government Medical College and hostels for Madurai Medical College. The performance of Government Rajaji Hospital, along with General Hospitals and PHCs was also reviewed by the health secretary.

Speaking about Monkeypox, Radhakrishnan said no cases of have been recorded in the State, adding that it is similar to smallpox. "Tamil Nadu is ready to handle any situation. Public should be cautious when venturing outside and fire safety should be ensured in hospitals," he said.