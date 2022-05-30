STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Decades later, descendents return to Tamil Nadu's Valparai and reconnect with elders

A Mahalingam, one of the organisers, said the families lost touch as the next generation migrated to the plains in search of education and employment.

Published: 30th May 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Children of Hindu, Muslim and Christian families come together at Valparai to honour their elders

Children of Hindu, Muslim and Christian families come together at Valparai to honour their elders. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Kovaipudur reverberated with the sound of traditional musical instruments on Sunday as the elders in all the families residing in waterfall estate, a quaint village in Valparai, were honoured by their children. It was nostalgia for the people from 100-plus families,  who left the hill village as youth three to four decades ago in search of jobs, came face to face with their parents.

The elders, who are working in the tea estate, were brought to a marriage hall and given a rousing reception. After presenting them with mementos and shawls, the kids and grandchildren took their blessings. 

A Mahalingam, one of the organisers, said the families lost touch as the next generation migrated to the plains in search of education and employment. "Cutting across caste and creed, Hindus, Muslims and Christians lived at waterfall estate second division field number 10 as a family for years. I moved out and settled in Erode. Like me, people from 130 families settled in Chennai, Tiruchy, Karur, etc, as teachers and, doctors, lawyers. The event aims at strengthening the bond," he said.

Mahalingam’s father VK Angamuthu died in 2012, and he could not convey it to his kin and friends as most were out of touch. The loneliness got him thinking. "With the help of friends, we created WhatsApp group 10 months ago and discussed ways to reconnect with our kin," he said.

Basheer Jailani (35) who works in Dubai as senior sales executive and came down to Coimbatore to attend the function. "We organised it to make our parents happy and let the next generation connect with their background," he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kovaipudur Valparai Valparai music festival
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp