Decades later, descendents return to Tamil Nadu's Valparai and reconnect with elders

COIMBATORE: Kovaipudur reverberated with the sound of traditional musical instruments on Sunday as the elders in all the families residing in waterfall estate, a quaint village in Valparai, were honoured by their children. It was nostalgia for the people from 100-plus families, who left the hill village as youth three to four decades ago in search of jobs, came face to face with their parents.

The elders, who are working in the tea estate, were brought to a marriage hall and given a rousing reception. After presenting them with mementos and shawls, the kids and grandchildren took their blessings.

A Mahalingam, one of the organisers, said the families lost touch as the next generation migrated to the plains in search of education and employment. "Cutting across caste and creed, Hindus, Muslims and Christians lived at waterfall estate second division field number 10 as a family for years. I moved out and settled in Erode. Like me, people from 130 families settled in Chennai, Tiruchy, Karur, etc, as teachers and, doctors, lawyers. The event aims at strengthening the bond," he said.

Mahalingam’s father VK Angamuthu died in 2012, and he could not convey it to his kin and friends as most were out of touch. The loneliness got him thinking. "With the help of friends, we created WhatsApp group 10 months ago and discussed ways to reconnect with our kin," he said.

Basheer Jailani (35) who works in Dubai as senior sales executive and came down to Coimbatore to attend the function. "We organised it to make our parents happy and let the next generation connect with their background," he said.

