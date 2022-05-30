DMK cadre not vacating allies' seats despite high command's order: CPI Tamil Nadu secretary

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Some seats allotted to alliance parties are held by DMK candidates. This is despite Chief Minister MK Stalin instructing the DMK functionaries to resign, said CPI State secretary R Mutharasan.

Mutharasan addressed media persons in Tiruchy on Sunday and said, "Stalin has directed his party functionaries who won the local body posts allotted to the alliance parties to resign immediately. He had also asked them to ensure that the candidates of the coalition parties win there in re-election."

"However, the Koothappar town panchayat vice-president post continues to be held by a DMK functionary, though re-election was held there thrice. It is saddening to us. That post was allotted to the CPI in the seat-sharing," he added.

He further said, "We wrote to the CM, ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi regarding this. DMK and alliance partners resolved to have a strong coalition. But there is no cooperation at the district-level. We worry that this may have consequences in the future. The functionaries at the grassroots level should understand that. We hope the DMK will act upon our letter."

Attacking BJP State president K Annamalai for his criticism against the Chief Minister, the CPI leader said, "In the Prime Minister's function at Chennai, Stalin had put forth the demands of the State government. It was in no way a disgrace on the part of the CM. Annamalai's reaction and his politics are rude."

Mutharasan also urged the State government to fulfil poll promises of implementing the old pension scheme and Rs 1,000 monthly aid to women family heads.