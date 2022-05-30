STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK cadre not vacating allies' seats despite high command's order: CPI Tamil Nadu secretary

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said that BJP State president K Annamalai's reaction on CM MK Stalin's demands and his politics are rude.

Published: 30th May 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

CPI Secretary R Mutharasan.

CPI Secretary R Mutharasan. (File photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Some seats allotted to alliance parties are held by DMK candidates. This is despite Chief Minister MK Stalin instructing the DMK functionaries to resign, said CPI State secretary R Mutharasan.

Mutharasan addressed media persons in Tiruchy on Sunday and said, "Stalin has directed his party functionaries who won the local body posts allotted to the alliance parties to resign immediately. He had also asked them to ensure that the candidates of the coalition parties win there in re-election."

"However, the Koothappar town panchayat vice-president post continues to be held by a DMK functionary, though re-election was held there thrice. It is saddening to us. That post was allotted to the CPI in the seat-sharing," he added.

He further said, "We wrote to the CM, ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi regarding this. DMK and alliance partners resolved to have a strong coalition. But there is no cooperation at the district-level. We worry that this may have consequences in the future. The functionaries at the grassroots level should understand that. We hope the DMK will act upon our letter."

Attacking BJP State president K Annamalai for his criticism against the Chief Minister, the CPI leader said, "In the Prime Minister's function at Chennai, Stalin had put forth the demands of the State government. It was in no way a disgrace on the part of the CM. Annamalai's reaction and his politics are rude."

Mutharasan also urged the State government to fulfil poll promises of implementing the old pension scheme and Rs 1,000 monthly aid to women family heads. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Mutharasan CPI CPI Tamil Nadu DMK
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp