Karaikal covers potholes on roads ahead of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's visit

KARAIKAL: Roads are being repaired in the district ahead of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's road trip through the Union Territory of Karaikal on Tuesday morning. The repair work will be completed at least a day before the trip, officials said.

CM Stalin will be passing through Nedungadu from Nagapattinam to Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday morning. The Puducherry Public Works Department is fixing the poor condition of the roads in the district as per the Tamil Nadu government's request.

"Patch work in the 4-km stretch between Nedungadu and Nallathur is a priority. We are also painting speed breakers and setting up signs for CM Stalin’s two-way road trip," PWD's superintendent engineer A Rajasekar said.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will start his trip from Tiruchy and will visit Velankanni in Nagapattinam on Monday evening.

About 25 km of motorable distance will be covered within Karaikal. He will be inspecting the Kallar drain channel in Karuvelankadai village on Tuesday morning. Then, he will inspect the Ramachandran channel at Thirukadaiyur village in Mayiladuthurai.

Stalin will be travelling through Karaikal district to reach Thirukadaiyur in Mayiladuthurai which is 49 km away from Karuvelankadai in Nagapattinam. After inspecting Ramachandran channel, he will travel back for another 20 km, return to Karaikal and then visit Kothangudi village in Tiruvarur.

