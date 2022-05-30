Need warehouse for organic paddy and seeds storage: Panagudi farmers to Tamil Nadu government

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Organic farmers of Panagudi petitioned the State government and Agriculture department on Sunday requesting them to construct a separate warehouse and a separate procurement centre for their paddy harvest in the district.

An organic farmer S Maheswaran said, the farmers in Panagudi are involved in organic paddy cultivation for over 10 years. "However, there is no warehouse or godown to store our paddy harvest. Because of this, many sacks of seeds, especially during the rainy season, get damaged every year as there is no space available to dry the seeds," he further said.

Similarly, the organic cultivation seeds should be processed traditionally, Maheswaran said, adding that if such processes are carried out in the existing rice mills or warehouses, the need for organic farming will not be required as people would get back to farming with fertilisers.

They urged the State government and agriculture department to take measures to open warehouses for the organic cultivation of paddy for the welfare of farmers.