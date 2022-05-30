STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Need warehouse for organic paddy and seeds storage: Panagudi farmers to Tamil Nadu government

The organic cultivation seeds should be processed traditionally and if such processes are carried out in the existing rice mills or warehouses, the need for organic farming will not be required.

Published: 30th May 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Organic farmers of Panagudi petitioned the State government and Agriculture department on Sunday requesting them to construct a separate warehouse and a separate procurement centre for their paddy harvest in the district.

An organic farmer S Maheswaran said, the farmers in Panagudi are involved in organic paddy cultivation for over 10 years. "However, there is no warehouse or godown to store our paddy harvest. Because of this, many sacks of seeds, especially during the rainy season, get damaged every year as there is no space available to dry the seeds," he further said.

Similarly, the organic cultivation seeds should be processed traditionally, Maheswaran said, adding that if such processes are carried out in the existing rice mills or warehouses, the need for organic farming will not be required as people would get back to farming with fertilisers.

They urged the State government and agriculture department to take measures to open warehouses for the organic cultivation of paddy for the welfare of farmers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panagudi Organic farming Tamil nadu government Tamil Nadu farners
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp