STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Red shirt' conference want royalty for Tamil Nadu's mineral resources

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan in his speech hailed Iyothee Thass Pandithar as the first person to speak about Dravidam.

Published: 30th May 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image of stacked iron ore used for representational purpose.

Image of stacked iron ore. Used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A 'red shirt' conference organised by Periyariya Unarvalargal Kuttamaippu against the BJP and the RSS and their ideologies of class, caste and  varna system in Madurai on Sunday passed a resolution urging the Centre to pay royalty to TN for using the State's mineral resources like coal and iron ore. 

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan in his speech hailed Iyothee Thass Pandithar as the first person to speak about Dravidam. "Ambedkarism, Marxism, and Periyarism are the same. The aim of these ideologies is to fight Brahminism and demolish its roots," he said.

"Blue, black and red colours are the symbols of socialism. Constitutional rights exist only during elections. Once polls are over, BJP rules the nation based on Manusmriti. We must fight RSS ideology and must never allow them to rule us," the VCK chief said. 

Speaking at the event, Madurai MP S Venkatesan said of the 78 sculptures found in Meenakshi Amman temple, 76 have Tamil inscriptions. "The temple is a symbol against Sanskrit. In India, 10 per cent industrialists own 64 per cent of nation's wealth," the MP said.

The BJP government’s favoritism to industrialists is even worse than what it was in colonial times. "Red shirt is not a colour. It is the symbol of revolution and unity against the RSS and BJP's divisive policies," Venkatesan said.

Periyar Dravidar Katchi president Kolathur Mani spoke on Periyar’s ideologies and his thoughts on social justice. Earlier, Madurai MP S Venkatesan inaugurated a red shirt rally from Kalavasal to the meeting venue in which over 1,000 people from 120 outfits took part.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Red shirt conference Periyariya Unarvalargal Kuttamaippu BJP RSS
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp