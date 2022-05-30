Trio held near Tamil Nadu's Perambalur for raping minor

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Three persons hailing from Jharkhand were arrested on Saturday night near Perambalur for allegedly raping a 14-year-old school girl.

S Sunil Ram (20) from Bajra village, H Kametaswarsingh (19) from Belkunda, and L Perunakasia (20) from Tanapalkot Tahibani Kadaisaru - all working in a private brick manufacturing unit on Arumadal section road - allegedly raped the Class IX girl from Thoraipakkam, Chennai, when she and a three-year-old child of her relative were alone at home.

She was staying at her relative's house near Arumadal in Perambalur for the school holidays. The three persons, passing through the area and finding the girl alone, raped her and fled. Knowing this, the girl’s relatives and the public caught the trio and attacked them.

Maruvathur police rushed to the spot and rescued the trio from the residents and admitted them to Perambalur District Headquarters Government Hospital for treatment. Perambalur All Women Police registered a case and arrested the trio under POCSCO Act.