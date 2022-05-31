Dharmapuri: Farmers seek help as elephants wreak havoc in agri fields

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Karimangalam urged the Forest department to increase vigil in the area and protect the agricultural fields from wild elephants. The residents alleged that over 10 acres of sugarcane and mango orchards have been laid waste by three elephants in the past few months.

Velappa, a resident of Karimangalam, said: “We have submitted a petition with the district administration seeking protection to farmlands from the wild animals. It is quite unusual to see elephants here, but in the past one month, over six elephants have been spotted. Most farmers are facing huge losses as their crops are destroyed by the elephants.”

Ravikumar, another resident, said the elephants are coming out of the forest in search of water. “The forest department must set up more water tanks in the forest,” he said. Sources in the Palacode forest range said they have increased vigil in the area. On Sunday, a forest team spent six hours chasing elephants away. If farmers face losses, they can claim the compensation within 10 to 15 days by providing necessary documentation, sources added.