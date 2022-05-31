STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri: Farmers seek help as elephants wreak havoc in agri fields

Residents of Karimangalam urged the Forest department to increase vigil in the area and protect the agricultural fields from wild elephants.

Published: 31st May 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Elephants crossing a road that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Karimangalam urged the Forest department to increase vigil in the area and protect the agricultural fields from wild elephants. The residents alleged that over 10 acres of sugarcane and mango orchards have been laid waste by three elephants in the past few months.

Velappa, a resident of Karimangalam, said: “We have submitted a petition with the district administration seeking protection to farmlands from the wild animals. It is quite unusual to see elephants here, but in the past one month, over six elephants have been spotted. Most farmers are facing huge losses as their crops are destroyed by the elephants.” 

Ravikumar, another resident, said the elephants are coming out of the forest in search of water. “The forest department must set up more water tanks in the forest,” he said. Sources in the Palacode forest range said they have increased vigil in the area. On Sunday, a forest team spent six hours chasing elephants away. If farmers face losses, they can claim the compensation within 10 to 15 days by providing necessary documentation, sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmapuri elephants Farmers
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp