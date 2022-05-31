Nataraja Temple dikshithars call HR&CE notice illegal, arbitrary

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Replying to a notice sent by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department to keep records of accounts and assets of the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple ready for inspection, the dikshithars who manage the temple, called the proceedings “illegal, arbitrary and State-sponsored oppression.” They also sent a copy of their counter-notice to the President, Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, Governor and the Chief Minister.

The notice sent by C S S Hemasabesa, secretary of General Dikshithars of Sri Sabhanayagar Temple (Nataraja Temple) stated, “Even at the outset of this preliminary objection and protest, we clearly state that the proceedings of letters, orders and notices sent by HR&CE are per se illegal, arbitrary, irrational and in violation of Supreme Court judgement dated January 6, 2014 and will not bind us.”

They denied all “false allegations, unproven statements and averments in the notices” sent by HR&CE. “It’s very unfortunate the government is taking a partisan view and taking various oppressive measures against constituently-protected right of General Dikshithars,” said the notice.

They added that the dikshithars had recently sent their representation to Cuddalore district Superintendent of Police seeking protection for their traditional customary religious beliefs, duties, functions and administrative rights. “It is nothing but State-sponsored oppression of the micro-ethic community of 1,500 people,” mentioned in the notice.

“We surrender to the lifted leg (Kunjithapatham) of Lord Nataraja and we have full faith and confidence in Him and judiciary,” said the Dikshithars council, which reiterated its request for peaceful atmosphere in the temple. It warned that despite its objections, if the proceedings are not withdrawn, it will be constrained to take legal actions and HR&CE department will be liable for costs and damages.

The council also said, “We request you to give written undertaking and assurance giving protection to our religious belief, duties and function, also to our life and personal liberty. Otherwise, we may be constrained to take extreme steps in order to safeguard the deity and the temple, and our constitutionally-protected rights.”