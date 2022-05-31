STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanitation workers in Madurai stage indefinite strike

More than 6,000 sanitation workers associated with different trade unions staged an indefinite strike on Monday, pressing their 28-charter demands, including cancellation of outsourcing their works.

Published: 31st May 2022 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, Agitation

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Sanitation works in the city came to a halt as more than 6,000 sanitation workers associated with different trade unions staged an indefinite strike on Monday, pressing their 28-charter demands, including cancellation of outsourcing their works, permanent jobs, among others.

The workers belonged to Madurai Corporation Employees Association (CITU), Tamil Nadu Sanitary Employees Progressive Association, Sanitary Workers Development Union- VCK (LLF), etc.  

Addressing the gathering, Balasubramanian of CITU, said, "Our 28-charter demands include permanency in job, provide benefits as per the 7th pay commission, pay corona relief amount of 15,000 and cancel outsource of works. The City Corporation Special Committee and the Labour Department have failed to address our issues. Thus we have launched an indefinite strike from today (Monday)."

CPM trade union and workers in the corporation engineering section have also extended their support to the sanitation workers. On information of protest, the city corporation mayor convened a special meeting with the workers and the talks are still underway.

Madurai Corporation Employees Association Madurai sanitation workers Madurai trade unions
