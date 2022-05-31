Stalin pays surprise visit to Tiruchy Corporation, receives petitions

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/THANJAVUR: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who arrived in Tiruchy on Monday to undertake a two-day inspection tour of the delta region, made a surprise visit to the city corporation office. Enquiring about the annual Budget that was tabled earlier in the day, he also received petitions from people.

A host of personalities, including Ministers K N Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, EV Velu, Siva V Meyyanathan and S Regupathy, Mayor Mu Anbalagan, and Collector S Sivarasu, welcomed the chief minister at the airport.

CM Stalin left the airport to meet DMK publication wing secretary ‘Tiruchy’ Selventhiran, who has age-related ailments, in Woraiyur and enquired about his health. On his way back, the CM’s motorcade suddenly stopped by at the corporation office.

With the corporation’s annual Budget having been presented moments ahead of his surprise visit, the CM enquired with the Mayor and officials about the details. He also inspected the health department’s functioning.

Chief Minister Stalin also received petitions from the public who had come for the grievance day meeting.

Further, the CM also instructed civic body officials to cater to the needs of the public like providing them with drinking water connections, distribution of birth/death certificates, and approval for buildings without delay. He also directed the officials to ensure that the roads dug up for water lines and drainage works are restored properly.

Outgoing Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahman explained to the CM the projects that are under way. Later, visiting Thanjavur district, the chief minister visited Vadapathy Kokkeri in Papanasam taluk, where the desilting of the Beemanodai irrigation-cum-drain canal to an extent of 4.5 km was taken up at a cost of Rs 14.50 lakh. He inspected the work from a bridge across the canal.

He was also shown an exhibition of photos of the desilting works being carried out in Thanjavur and the mat nurseries readied for Kuruvai transplantation. Later a short film on the desilting works being undertaken was screened for him in an LED video van. Interacting with farmers, he enquired about the quality of work that was undertaken.

Ministers M R K Pannerselvam, E V Velu, K N Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Additional Chief Secretary Sandeep Saxena, and District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver accompanied him.

Don’t seek min post for me: Udhayanidhi

Thanjavur/Tiruchy: The Thanjavur and Tiruchy wings of the DMK have urged the party high command to make Udhayanidhi Stalin a minister. A resolution to this effect was adopted on Monday. Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi has urged the functionaries to refrain from adopting any such resolutions. “I earnestly request all of you not to embarrass anyone in the leadership by passing resolutions to give me a ministerial berth. The party and the leadership are well aware of which decision to take in which context.”

CM hails services of SIET College

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday hailed the educational services rendered by the SIET College for the past six decades and greeted the college for getting an A++ Grade from the NAAC. The CM said, “The SIET College has been a symbol of secularism. Of the total number of students, 50% belong to the Muslim community and the rest belong to all religions. The vision statement of this college is to train and equip women students from economically and socially backward communities with education of highest quality.”