Madras High Court to cops: Allow RSS route march on Nov 6 subject to conditions in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday asked the Tamil Nadu police to file a status report on the grant of permission to the RSS for holding its route march on November 6.

The police told the court that the DGP on October 29 issued a circular to all police commissioners in cities and SPs in districts to permit the November 6 route march as per the orders and conditions laid down by the court.

The DGP also instructed the officers to take into account the prevailing law and order situation, traffic issues, route, and the safety of participants of the march and the general public before granting permission, added senior counsel NR Elango, representing the police.

Recording the submission, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed the police to file the report by November 2, and adjourned the matter to the same date.

He was hearing a batch of contempt petitions filed by RSS men against the police denying permission for a route march on October 2. The court had permitted the march on October 2 but the police denied permission citing the situation arising out of the ban on the Popular Front of India.

When RSS men approached the court with contempt petitions, it ordered that the march be permitted on November 6 subject to the conditions already laid down.

