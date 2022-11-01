November to witness above normal rains, coastal TN in focus for next 5 days 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday indicated northeast monsoon (NEM), which is off to a brisk start bringing record rains, will be vigorous in November.

Releasing the November month monsoon outlook, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the IMD, said the monthly rainfall for November over the South Peninsula India, including Tamil Nadu, is likely to be above normal (>123% of Long Period Average).

The NEM that commenced on October 29 has been bringing copious rains in the past couple of days. Chennai and the neighboring districts received a pounding in the last 24 hours, where several weather stations recorded rainfall in excess of 10 cm.

Red Hills in Tiruvallur has recorded a whopping 13 cm of rainfall, the highest in the State in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday. Perambur in Chennai recorded 12 cm. Weather stations in Chennai Collectorate Building, Tondaiyarpet, Villivakkam and Ponneri recorded 10 cm of rainfall. Several other stations, including Nungambakkam, DGP Office, Nandanam, Anna University etc, have also recorded significant rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 8 cm.

S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology at Regional Meteorological Centre here said 8 cm rainfall recorded at Nungambakkam weather stations was the third highest in the last 72 years for November 1. Previously, 13 cm was received in 1990 and 11 cm in 1964.

The city and the neighborhood will receive another day of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, the intensity of rainfall will come down, although the current monsoon spell will remain active till November 5.

The action may shift to delta and south coastal Tamil Nadu. For Wednesday, heavy rainfall warning was issued to Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni and Thenkasi districts. In Chennai, the sky will be generally cloudy with chances of moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, Mohapatra said the prevailing La Nina conditions are likely to continue over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are likely to weaken over the Indian Ocean towards the end of the year. This means the chances of Bay of Bengal spinning more weather systems is also high in November and early December months.

