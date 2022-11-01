Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Bury the hatchet and counter BJP, Nehru urges DMK cadre

Among the three district units of DMK in Tiruchy, Anbil Mahesh is the district secretary of the south district unit.

KN Nehru, Municipal Administration Minister

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Claiming that BJP is trying to grow in the State by taking advantage of the splits in AIADMK, senior DMK leader and minister KN Nehru exhorted his party cadre to stay united and bury the hatchet in order to confront the saffron party in elections. Not only did he advise the cadre, but also led by example. 

Nehru called up minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, perceived to be his inner-party rival, on Sunday and invited him to the party functionary meeting held at Kalaingar Arivalayam in Tiruchy on Monday.

Among the three district units of DMK in Tiruchy, Anbil Mahesh is the district secretary of the south district unit. While the other two district unit secretaries Kaduvetti Thiyagarajan (north unit) and K Vairamani (central unit) are the supporters of Nehru, the young politician and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s close friend, Anbil Mahesh, has been treading his own way.

Against this background, Nehru wanted to convene a party functionary meeting ahead of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s tentative programmes in Tiruchy and Perambalur in the first week of November by bringing together all three district secretaries together. 

Though Anbil Mahesh had almost reached Chennai after visiting Pasumpon when he got the call from Nehru, the education minister said he had postponed the rest of the programmes scheduled for Monday to come to attend Nehru’s meeting in Tiruchy.  

Addressing the meeting, Nehru declared, “Our opponents would be in for a surprise by looking at our unity. Capitalising on the divisions in the AIADMK, BJP is attempting to gain ground in the State. The Governor is also acting like an opposition leader. They are blowing trivial issues out of proportion. The BJP is vying to win some seats in the upcoming MP elections. But we should not let that happen.” 

He also made a remark that many higher officials in the government are afraid of the Union government and it is a matter of great concern.

