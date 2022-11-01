Tamil Nadu polytechnic education set for overhaul 

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to make the polytechnic students from the State industry-ready, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has commenced the process of overhauling the curriculum. The new and improved syllabus will be implemented in the next academic year.

“The framework will be ready by November end. By April next year, the content of the new syllabus will be prepared,” said Laxmi Priya, DoTE director. A team comprising senior faculty from polytechnic colleges, DOTE officials, and industry experts in the respective fields of engineering are working on the new curriculum, said officials.

Along with the introduction of a choice-based credit system (CBCS), DoTE plans to add more elective courses to make the curriculum more flexible to suit the needs of students. “The students can choose and opt out of the varieties of elective courses. Along with increasing their employability factor, the flexibility will provide better exposure,” said the director.

It may be noted that the CBCS had been introduced in engineering courses a while ago, the same had not been done for polytechnic courses in Tamil Nadu. The CBCS will also enable students learn to learn at their own pace, undergo additional courses, and adopt an interdisciplinary approach to learning.

The syllabus will see more sandwich-mode courses (periods of study interspersed with periods of work), to be introduced with support from companies. This will provide hands-on training, and enhance the placement opportunities, said a DoTE official.

As per the current practice, the syllabus of Tamil Nadu polytechnic colleges is revised every three years. However, the revision is limited only to additions of some new chapters on the latest technologies.

However, this time, the curriculum is set to undergo a major revamp.

This also comes after Anna University to which engineering colleges here are affiliated revamped its syllabus, after two decades. The varsity introduced its new curriculum this year.

SOON, medical eduCATION in TAMIL?

The State government will make a proposal to the Union government to establish a medical college in Tamil medium, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday. It will approach the Centre after approval is obtained for six new medical colleges in Tenkasi, Ranipet, Perambalur, Tirupattur, Mayiladuthurai, and Kancheepuram. For the past year, three professors have been translating medical textbooks to Tamil, said Subramanian.

“After textbooks for first-year students are translated, they will be released by Chief Minister MK Stalin.” At the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, the minister inaugurated a post-menopausal clinic, colposcopy equipment worth Rs 7 lakh, breast cancer screening facilities, and a Radio Frequency Pain Ablator machine worth Rs 26 lakh donated by the Rotary Club. He also launched an online appointment booking facility for the Master Health Check-Up Scheme at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

