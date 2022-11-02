Court seeks status report from CB-CID on plea to shift custodial death case to CBI in TN

Home States Tamil Nadu

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the CB-CID on a plea seeking CBI probe into a 2018 custodial death case in Tirunelveli.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the CB-CID on a plea seeking a CBI probe into a 2018 custodial death case in Tirunelveli.

The petitioner, M Esakki Sankari (23) of Ambasamudram, alleged her husband Murugesan and his friend Manickaraj were beaten to death by the then DSP of Thalaiyuthu and a few other police personnel at Sivanthipatti police station in March 2018.

Though the high court, in a previous petition filed by Sankari, had transferred the investigation to CB-CID with a direction to complete the investigation as expeditiously as possible, there has been no progress in the probe even after a lapse of four years, Sankari claimed.

Further, she alleged that the CB-CID is colluding with the accused police officials and tampering with the evidence. (CCTV footage of the police station). Justice G Ilangovan, who heard the plea, directed the CB-CID to file a status report and adjourned the case to November 10.

