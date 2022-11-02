Home States Tamil Nadu

Fishermen rescued from capsized boat near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu

Deputy director of Fisheries Department Kathavarayan said nearly 400 boats ventured into the sea from Rameswaram on Monday.

Fishermen from Tamil Nadu fishermen have been chased away and their nets cut by Sri Lankan Navy

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  Five fishermen fell in deep trouble after their boat capsized five nautical miles off the Rameswaram coast following turbulent sea conditions on Monday night. Fortunately, men from a nearby boat rescued all five of them from the sinking boat.

Deputy director of the Fisheries Department Kathavarayan said nearly 400 boats ventured into the sea from Rameswaram on Monday. Squally weather combined with 40-50 kmph wind speed was witnessed during the night time over the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal.

"Due to this, the plank of a wooden mechanised boat owned by Napoleon, a fisherman, got damaged and the boat began to sink. Fishermen from a nearby boat rushed to the spot and rescued the five men onboard the capsized boat. They were brought back to the shores," he added.

Meanwhile, an anchored boat washed ashore near the Cherakottai area in Rameswaram following squally weather conditions. The fisherfolk in Rameswaram on Tuesday again urged the State government to take steps to construct the long-pending fishing harbour in the region to curb damages to boats during rough weather conditions.

