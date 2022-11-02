New born suffers fracture during delivery at Uddanapalli PHC in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A new-born suffered a fracture in his right hand, allegedly due to negligent handling during delivery by doctors and nurses at the Uddanapalli PHC in Krishnagiri. Condemning this, over 50 cadres from CPI(M) and DYFI staged a protest.

As per sources, S Vasantha (19) of Kothur village near Uddanapalli, delivered her second child in the PHC on October 20 the boy suffered shoulder dystocia and his right hand was fractured. She was then referred to Hosur government hospital.

“A nurse and Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) sanitary worker conducted the delivery and informed me that the baby got entangled in the umbilical cord, and his right hand was broken. We were taken to Hosur GH in two ambulances. The baby is safe now and the doctor said it will take over six weeks for him to recover,” Vasantha said.

A doctor from the PHC told, “Vasantha suffered a postpartum haemorrhage and the baby was wrapped with the umbilical cord, but the nurse worked effectively and saved both of them. Due to the pressure, while delivering the baby, it faced shoulder dystocia, which fractured its right hand. They were referred to the Hosur GH as the hand of the baby was swollen.”

