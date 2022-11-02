Rains pound Chennai; IMD issues warning for coastal Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people died in rain-related incidents in Chennai as record rains lashed the capital and neighbouring districts, with several weather stations recording rainfall in excess of 10 cm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday. The current monsoon spell will be active till November 5 but is likely to weaken from Wednesday.

Reviewing the monsoon preparations, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday asked Collectors to form multi-department monitoring committees to monitor flood-prone areas and told officials to shift people from low-lying areas to relief camps. He said 43 major reservoirs in the State are 75-100 per cent full and 17 are 50-75% full. Relief and rescue teams should be sent to rain-affected areas at the earliest, he added.

On Monday night, a man identified as Devendran was electrocuted allegedly after coming in contact with a live wire. He was walking through knee-deep stagnant rainwater to his home in Vyasarpadi’s BV Colony when he touched a pole of a tent near his house, police said. The pole was in contact with a live wire from an EB box. He died on the spot.

On Tuesday, a 47-year-old woman, identified as Shanthi, was killed after a portion of a wall from her house’s balcony fell on her, police said. The resident of Prakash Rao Colony in Pulianthope was standing near her house when the wall fell on her, killing her instantly, police added. Pulianthope police registered a case and questioned house owner Manavalan. The overnight rains are believed to have weakened the building.

S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre said the 8 cm of rain recorded at Nungambakkam station is the third highest for November 1 in the last 72 years.

For Wednesday, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued to Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramnad, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni and Tenkasi districts.

Drains, other efforts help city cope

Localities like T Nagar, Velachery and Nandanam that got flooded last year were relatively free when TNIE visited the spots on Tuesday. Chennai corporation officials credit the SWD works

Over 10 cm rain in parts of Chennai

The IMD said Red Hills in Tiruvallur recorded 13 cm of rainfall, highest in TN in 24 hours ending 8.30am on Tuesday. Perambur in Chennai recorded 12 cm and four other stations in the city recorded 10 cm of rainfall

