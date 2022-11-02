Ramajayam murder: 'Re-file plea on test', says Judge

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Judge Sivakumar on Tuesday ordered the SP of the SIT to re-file a petition to the court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on 13 suspects related to the murder of KN Ramajayam, the younger brother of Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru.

The accused had appeared on the court premises, based on a summons.

Ramajayam was killed in March 2012, during his morning walk. Currently, the TN is probing the case, which has been unsolved for a decade. Advocate Alex, representing suspect Mohanram, told the media, per the HC order, the SP has to file a plea regarding the test. But in this case, the SIT DSP filed the petition, added. The hearing was postponed to November 7.

