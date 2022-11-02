Tamil Nadu area sabhas to meet six times annually: Minister V Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Area sabha meetings will be held six times annually across Tamil Nadu, said Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji in Coimbatore on Tuesday. He was presiding over the Coimbatore's first ever area sabha meeting held at Ramanathapuram.

In view of the Local Body Day, area sabha meetings were organised across the state. In Coimbatore, 846 Area Sabhas have been formed and meetings were conducted across the city.

Addressing the meeting, Senthil Balaji said, “Based on the ordinance issued by the Chief Minister Stalin, a total of six area sabha meetings will be held every year on January 26, March 22, May 1, August 15, October 2 and November 1 across the State. .”

He further said the Chief Minister has issued orders for 25,000 petitions earlier received from Coimbatore and a special fund of Rs 200 crore has been allotted for various works in Coimbatore, of which works worth Rs 26 crore has been kickstarted on Saturday. Also development projects at a cost of Rs 211 crore are being carried out in City.

“Though all 10 MLAs from the district are from the opposition, the chief minister has been taking necessary steps to implement welfare projects for the people without partiality” he added. Officials including District Collector Dr GS Sameeran, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Commissioner M Prathap were present in the meeting.

Road projects in T’ppur

Minister for Information & Publicity MP Saminathan launched road development projects worth Rs 30.5 crore under TN Urban Road Development Project in Tiruppur city. As per an official release, Minister MP Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal welfare N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj were participating in ward committee and area sabha meetings held in Tiruppur city.

During the meeting, Saminathan launched the road development projects, including 129 road upgradation works in four zones of Tiruppur corporation. Further, he assured to implement of the Fourth water scheme by the Tamil Nadu water supply and drainage board in the city before January 2024.

