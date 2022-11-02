There is great need to rewrite history of Bharat: Tamil Nadu Governor

By Express News Service

KANYAKUMARI: There is a great need to rewrite the history of Bharat since much of the actual history has been distorted, said Governor RN Ravi at Amrita College of Engineering at Erachakulam on Tuesday.

Attending the Kanniyakumari Day celebrations organised by the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti (BISS) at the college, Ravi said, "Most of us grew up studying in the colonial education system, which presents India in a distorted light. As opposed to what we have been taught, our country used to be one of the most powerful economic powerhouses in the world owning one-third of the world GDP. In order to completely redeem ourselves from the grips of the colonial period."

He also recalled the priceless role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in bringing together various states to form a united India. BISS Tamil Nadu President S Subramania Pillai, Amrita Institutions Chairman K S Rama Subban, PSN Institutions Chairman P Suyambu, and others participated in the event.

