Water woes: Ryots threaten to return ration, Aadhar card in Tamil Nadu

Published: 02nd November 2022 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Mullaiperiyar Dam

File photo of the Mullaiperiyar Dam | Express

By Express News Service

THENI: Condemning the district administration's alleged order to demolish 42 water pipelines, linked to the Mullaiperiyar Dam, over 2,000 farmers held a protest at Chinnamanur on Tuesday.

They urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan to intervene in this issue and take action against the district collector. The farmers, led by All Tamil Nadu Farmers Associations Coordination Committee President PR Pandian, had initially planned to take out a rally from Chinnamanur to the collectorate. However, police officials stopped them midway, said sources.

Addressing the media, PR Pandian levelled charges that the collector gave the order for his personal benefit.

"Due to this, more than 1,000 acre of agricultural land in Cumbum, consisting of grape, banana and coconut cultivation, are withering. We have been getting water from Mullaiperiyar dam with permission from the authorities concerned. CM should intervene and take steps to reconnect the pipelines," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, MKM Muthuramalingam, Mullai Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Federation President, said the farmers will return their ration and Aadhar cards to the collector on November 8, if the problem was not solved by then.

