Home States Tamil Nadu

Leopard death: Autopsy does not reveal cause, samples to be sent for lab analysis in Tamil Nadu

The five-year-old leopard was found dead near a tea estate in barwood south forest beat, and the teeth and claws of the animals were intact.

Published: 03rd November 2022 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Leopard

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Unable to establish the cause of death through autopsy, officials of Gudalur forest division have decided to send samples of the internal organs of a leopard, which was found dead in O-Valley on Tuesday, to labs in Chennai and Coimbatore on Thursday.

D Venkatesh, Field Director Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), and Gudalur District Forest Officer (DFO) Kommu Omkaram took the decision to send samples to the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) in Chennai and SACON in Anaikatti since veterinary assistant surgeon K Rajesh Kumar was unable to ascertain the cause of death after an autopsy on Wednesday.  

The five-year-old leopard was found dead near a tea estate in barwood south forest beat, and the teeth and claws of the animal were intact.

Officials suspect the animal died at least 36 hours ago and did not find poisonous substances near the carcass. An official said, “Apart from bite marks by other animals, there were no external marks to indicate snaring or electrocution. We will send samples for analysis to ascertain if it died of poisoning. The result will arrive in the next few weeks,” the official added.

It may be recalled that a six-year-old female elephant was found dead in O-valley in July. A packet of Organophosphorus, a pesticide used in banana plantations, was found in its small intestine during post-mortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leopard D Venkatesh autopsy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp