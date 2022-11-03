Madras High Court refuses to order CBI probe into custodial death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the custodial death of a Dalit youngster in a police station in Chennai in April.

Dismissing a petition filed by Vinoth, brother of the deceased Vignesh, Justice V Sivagnanam said the ongoing investigation by the CB-CID of the Tamil Nadu police is progressing satisfactorily. He agreed with the police’s submission that the investigation has been completed in a fair manner.

The police also submitted that six personnel were arrested in connection with the death at the Secretariat Colony police station.

Vignesh was in an autorickshaw when a police team intercepted him at a junction in Kellys and allegedly assaulted him when he tried to escape. He was later detained at the police station, where he died.

Initially, the police tried to cover up the matter by saying Vignesh died after suffering seizures. Vinoth had alleged in court that he saw no hope for a fair probe because a police officer had approached his family with money.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the custodial death of a Dalit youngster in a police station in Chennai in April. Dismissing a petition filed by Vinoth, brother of the deceased Vignesh, Justice V Sivagnanam said the ongoing investigation by the CB-CID of the Tamil Nadu police is progressing satisfactorily. He agreed with the police’s submission that the investigation has been completed in a fair manner. The police also submitted that six personnel were arrested in connection with the death at the Secretariat Colony police station. Vignesh was in an autorickshaw when a police team intercepted him at a junction in Kellys and allegedly assaulted him when he tried to escape. He was later detained at the police station, where he died. Initially, the police tried to cover up the matter by saying Vignesh died after suffering seizures. Vinoth had alleged in court that he saw no hope for a fair probe because a police officer had approached his family with money.