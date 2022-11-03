Home States Tamil Nadu

Teacher arrives late to school, blames TNSTC in Tamil Nadu

Published: 03rd November 2022

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A single teacher working in the Panchayat Union Primary School at Beernapalli said TNSTC does not operate the bus on time because of which he arrives late to school.

On Wednesday, G Saravanan, a member of the Kottayur panchayat welfare society, visited the school and found teacher Nagendran coming in around 10.15 am. When he questioned him. The teacher replied that the only TNSTC service, which operates to the village from Anchetti, starts at 9 am and that the journey takes more than one hour. The Beernapalli school has a student strength of 51.

Nagendran told TNIE, “I usually travel by two-wheeler for 45 km from my home in Natrampalayam. Because of the rain, I took the bus for three days. That’s why I was late. Not just me, many teachers in the region who depend on public transport come late.”

Jeyakumar, a teacher in the PUPS at Kumarthanapalli, said he used to come by bus from Denkanikottai and reach school after 10 am. But from June, he started to stay at Urigam and reached the school on time. “If the bus reaches Kottayur by 9 am, many teachers will benefit. Now, most male teachers use two-wheelers, but women teachers depend on TNSTC.”

Tamil Nadu Thodakapalli Asiriyar Mandram, Thalli union secretary, Suresh Kumar said the issue was taken to the notice of the school education department and TNSTC several times in the past, but no action has been taken. Hosur District Elementary Education Officer Muniraj and TNSTC Dharmapuri division General Manager Jeevarathnam said they would look into the issue.

