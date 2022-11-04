Commuters in joy as flyover to open soon near Madurai Kamaraj University in Tamil Nadu

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The construction of a flyover has been completed in front of the Madurai Kamaraj University and will soon be opened to the public, bringing relief to commuters on the Madurai-Kochi NH 49.

The road witnesses vehicular movement around the clock and is an essential route for MKU students. Many villages are located opposite the varsity, which adds to the traffic woes.

Sources said over 100 accidents have occurred and at least 10 persons have died in the last ten years. MKU students and residents in the vicinity have been demanding construction for a long time. The State government (NH Wing) began the project at a cost of Rs 52.04 crore in 2019.



Speaking to TNIE, a highway department official said the stretch is one of the accident-prone zones.

"The bridge will be 1,011 metres in length with four spans, every 25 metres in length. A vehicular underpass to the Vadapalanji area and MKU have been built under the bridge. The total width of the bridge is 20.20 metres. Mofussil buses coming from Madurai can directly go on the flyover and service roads are available on both sides. We are applying final touches to the bridge such as painting works, and reflection lights among other things. Following documentation work, the bridge will be opened," he said.



Recalling an accident in October 2015 which killed three people, including two students and a parent, MKU Professor K Karnamaharajan said the flyover is a boon to reduce traffic congestion.

"Back then, MKU students had staged road-roko for several hours demanding a flyover here and after a long battle, it was heard. Those who want to go to the Vadapalanji area and railway station can take the service road on the left and MKU students and visitors can take the service road on the right side. Those who want to go to Theni can directly ply on the flyover. The underpass will also benefit the public," he added.



A resident from the locality, J Balasubramaniam welcomed the completion of the flyover and he hoped that it would put an end to road accidents. "At present, Mofussil buses are stopped in front of MKU. A bus stop should be made available near the flyover before it is opened for use," he added.

