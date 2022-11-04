Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK functionaries seek arch dam above Courtallam Mainfalls in Tamil Nadu

The cadre also submitted a petition to the Minister for Forests K Ramachandran, seeking clearance for the project.

Published: 04th November 2022 01:48 AM

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Seeking construction of a dam above the Courtallam Mainfalls, DMK functionaries led by its Tenkasi North District Secretary P Sivapadmanathan petitioned Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan on Thursday. The cadre also submitted a petition to the Minister for Forests K Ramachandran, seeking clearance for the project.

They said a new dam will reduce the chances of flash floods, save rainwater and enhance tourism in the region. "Whenever it is raining heavily in the Western Ghats, a lot of water drains into the sea and tourists are barred from taking bath in the falls due to the water inflow. On the other hand, those who are visiting Courtallam during the off-season witness it dried up," the petition read.

Stating that the construction of an arch dam like the one in Kerala's Idukki will be a solution for this, the DMK district secretary said there is enough space for the dam near the Ticket Parai area, located three km above the Mainfalls.

"Since this vast area is surrounded by the hills on its three sides, the construction cost of the arch dam will be less. It will resolve the drinking water shortage in the district and farmers will get enough water for irrigation. Chances of human-animal conflict will be reduced since animals can get water easily even in summer. The State government can also plan to set up a hydropower plant here," he added in the petition.

