Forest officials inspect Palladam village for wild animal presence in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The forest department on Thursday sent a team to Karadivavi village in Palladam after a section of people complained that a wild animal is on the prowl in the village. According to sources, the villagers panicked after CCTV footage of what is suspected to be a leopard was circulated.

The animal has been roaming in the farmlands for the past few days. The movements of the animal were recorded in a CCTV camera installed on the land belonging to a farmer on Wednesday night, and he shared the footage with friends and neighbours.

Speaking to TNIE, a forest department official said, “Going by the CCTV footage, the animal resembles a leopard, but we can’t confirm it as the video quality is bad. We have sent a team to the village to check for pug marks or bite marks on animals. We questioned several villagers, but many are not sure about if it was a leopard.”

