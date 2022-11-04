Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Form body to fill vacancies in Tamil Nadu colleges’: Madras High Court

While hearing the petition on Thursday, Justice Abdul Quddhose directed the State government to file a status report on the vacancies in government-run colleges and adjourned the matter to November 25

Published: 04th November 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking orders to the government to form a separate body, other than the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), to immediately fill vacancies for faculty at higher education institutions in Tamil Nadu.

The petitioners, including V Selvaraju, BP Balarj, and R Rajeshwari, said the TRB issued a notification in 2019 to fill 2,331 vacancies of assistant professors in government arts and science colleges but the exercise was put on hold.

About 10,000 teaching posts are vacant in government-run colleges of arts and sciences, education, engineering, polytechnic and universities, but no action has been taken to fill the vacancies, they said and sought orders to the concerned authorities to complete the selection process as per the 2019 notification.

They added that the TRB is overburdened with recruiting teachers for schools, colleges and polytechnic colleges, and lacks representation in the department of collegiate education.

Madras High Court Teachers Recruitment Board vacancies
Comments

