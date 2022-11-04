HR&CE department seeks budgetary accounts of Nataraja Temple in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: HR&CE department has asked Podhu Dikshithars of Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram to submit copies of several documents, including the budgetary account and land records. The department had earlier demanded that they be allowed to audit the donation and offerings received when the temple was under the control of an executive officer.

But dikshithars told the department that it didn’t have the right to do that. In a letter to the dikshitars on Wednesday, HR&CE commissioner J Kumaragurubaran requested them to submit copies of the Supreme Court order stating that the department can’t interfere in the temple’s management; documents proving that the temple was constructed for dikshithars; budgetary account of the temple; revenue documents on land ownership, temple location and whether the land is in the name of god among others.

The commissioner said documents should be submitted by November 15. If not, action would be taken under the HR&CE Act.

Dikshitars respond

In reply on Thursday, Podhu Dikshithars said the action taken or order issued by HR&CE would not apply to them and that the department would face contempt of court proceedings.

Podhu Dikshithars’ secretary CSS Hemasabesa, in a letter to HR&CE Commissioner, said: “This reply is given without prejudice to our fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 25, 26, 29(1), and 31-A(1)(b) of the Constitution of India and our right to administer Sri Sabha Nayagar Temple as a religious denomination upheld by the judgment dated January 6, 2014, and recognised as ‘Right in Rem’ by (the) Supreme Court of India in the judgment.”

The letter said communications from the department made it clear that it wanted to take over the administration of Sri Sabha Nayagar (Nataraja) temple.

“As per the judgement of the Madras High Court in 2011, HR&CE can’t ask for the accounts of a denominational temple to be produced as a matter of routine.”

He said in the previous court cases it was recorded that the temple was the property of the denomination of Podhu Dikshithars. He quoted an order issued by the Madras High Court in 1952, in which it was stated that dikshithars were entitled to participate in the administration or in worship or the services to god. It’s dikshithars’ exclusive and sole privilege, which has been recognised and established over several centuries.

