Materials seized by Kovai police ‘link’ Mubin to ISIS in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Several documents allegedly establishing Jameesha Mubin, who died in the car blast on October 23, as an ISIS sympathiser were shared in media on Thursday. Coimbatore police, which seized the material from Mubin’s house two days after the blast, had been investigating the case based on the documents.

Police sources said the documents are authentic, adding investigations would be conducted on who shared them with the media.

“Statements threatening people who are against Islam and wordings of ISIS flag, in Arabic, written on a slate were found inside Mubin’s house situated on HMPR Street in Kottaimedu during a search on October 25, Several documents and hand-drawn diagrams related to jihad were also recovered. The diagrams are suspected to be made by Mubin and link him to ISIS,” said sources in the city police.

One of the diagrams allegedly classified humans into two groups: “Kafirs and Muslims”. Another diagram stated, “Jihad is the duty of youth and not of children or old people.” A third diagram described two sacred scriptures of Islam, including the Quran and the names of six canonical books of Hadith (traditions of Prophet Muhammad, based on his sayings and actions), the sources added.

The documents were seized by city police before the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and handed over to the agency. Police are now investigating how details about the documents came out in the public domain.

Meanwhile, NIA is continuing searches on premises linked to the close circle of the seven suspects in the case.

“City police is also continuing searches at the houses of active members and functionaries of Muslim outfits to check if they have any connection with the suspects. Over 137 places have been searched in the last 10 days and surveillance of people suspected to have links with radicalised people and banned outfits continues,” a senior police officer said.

‘Purchase of explosives confirmed’

Coimbatore city police, which had written to e-commerce portals seeking clarification if the suspect's purchased explosive substances through their platforms, has received a reply from one of the sites. According to police, one of the portals has confirmed a purchase of explosive substances by Mubin and his associates Muhammad Azharudheen, and Afsar Khan.

“The three had placed orders from different addresses. Azharudheen used the address of a carwash station functioning in a mall in the city, where he was working. Mubin and Afsar had used their addresses for the online purchase and they bought low-intensive substances,” said a senior police officer, adding a probe is on to find out where they got high-grade explosives from.

Police had sought details from several portals on the purchase history of explosive substances from Coimbatore city in the last two years.

