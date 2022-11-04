Parents, teachers should find reasons for child suicides: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that there is a growing trend of children dying by suicide, the Madras High Court on Thursday said it is the “duty” of parents and teachers to find the reasons so as to create a conducive atmosphere to provide children with a better future.

Justice SM Subramaniam said this while dismissing a petition filed by a woman whose son died by suicide while studying in a school. The petitioner, K Kala, blamed the headmaster of Gudalur Government Higher Secondary School for torturing her son and instigating him to end his life in 2017 and demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

But inquiry reports from the school education department and the police indicated that the headmaster was not responsible and the allegations were only raised because he was disciplining the children. Saying only an elaborate investigation would prove who was responsible for the suicide, the court added that simply blaming headmasters or teachers would bring disrepute to the institution, which is not desirable.

It added that the practice of defaming headmasters and teachers in general for all circumstances cannot be accepted. Teachers and headmasters are liable only if their misconduct, misbehaviour or otherwise is established through sufficient evidence, the court said.

For each and every act of students in a school, the headmaster or teacher cannot be blamed, and doing so would affect the image of the school and cause prejudice to the interests of the other children, it added.

‘Can’t blame HM and teacher for everything’

