Rail tracks being readied for ‘Kavach’  Installation in Tamil Nadu

“The signalling system upgrade is under way to enhance train speed up to 130km/h in Chennai-Gudur, Chennai-Jolarpettai and Egmore-Tambaram section,” said an officer.

Image used for representational purpose | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ahead of installing Automatic Train Protection (ATP) aka Kavach, the Chennai division of Southern Railway has begun upgrading the signalling system for 697km. 

ATP is a train protection system developed by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and three private players. It will prevent the loco pilot from passing the red signal, and over-speeding.

If the loco pilot fails to apply brakes, Kavach will kick in and reduce the train’s speed. Multi Section Digital Axle Counter (MSDAC) and centralisation of auto-signalling systems are completed in nine sections namely,  Egmore-Kodambakkam, Ambattur-Avadi, Sholingur-Thalangai, Kavanur-Gudiyatham, Latheri-Kavanur, Melpakkam-Chitteri, Arakkonam-Thiruvalangadu, Tiruvallur-Kadambattur and Valathoor-Melpatti.

“The signalling system upgrade is underway to enhance train speed up to 130km/h in Chennai-Gudur, Chennai-Jolarpettai and Egmore-Tambaram section,” said an officer. The MSDAC system uses electromagnetic sensors (detection points) that are installed on tracks. Detection points are responsible for counting wheel axles, speed and direction of the train.

“These detection points are connected to evaluators at a central location using telecom cables. The wheel counts and health of field units are transmitted to the central evaluator by telegram packets. The central evaluator receives the packets from the detection points and evaluates the vacancy status of different track sections and generates vital output. These sections and systems are kept ready to integrate and implement Kavach without any need for additional outdoor cable laying,” said railways.

