Tamil Nadu Govt cement plant lorries reduce Ariyalur road to highway of terror 

The cement factory functions from Kayarlabath on Ariyalur-Kallankurichi road.

Ariyalur-Kallankurichi road

Mud-beaten Ariyalur-Kallankurichi road has been a cause for mishaps, air and noise pollution, residents allege | Express

ARIYALUR: Propelled by heavy rains, lorries to the government-owned cement plant in Ariyalur have been wheeling along slush, depositing them across the two-kilometre stretch of the Ariyalur-Kallankurichi road. Irked by the inconvenience caused, motorists and residents raised several complaints with the district collectorate, insisting on its renovation and maintenance.

The cement factory functions from Kayarlabath on Ariyalur-Kallankurichi road. Every time a lorry transporting limestones and cement bags to the factory passes through the road, dust whirls up in the air and the heavy wheels deposit mud on its onward movement, residents, alleging of air and noise pollution, complained.

The monsoon only worsens the plight as the blacktopped road turns slushy and full of dust, posing a threat to road users, especially motorcyclists, they added. M Palanivel, a resident of Kayarlabath, told TNIE, "Ariyalur-Kallankurichi road is used by motorists and school and college-going students alike.

The mud deposited by these lorries, however, has turned commutation through the road a nightmare. I, myself, have been thrown from my two-wheeler five times. A system should be in place wherein the wheels of the trucks are cleaned before they are permitted to cross the road to avoid such mishaps.

We did not receive a proper reply from the plant manager when the issue, which has been around for around five years now, was raised. Therefore, we request the intervention of the district administration." The District Secretary of DMDK, Rama Jayavel, said, "Whenever we commute through the road, mud splashes all over, dirtying our clothes and vehicles.

Motorists, especially, bear the brunt. If the authorities neglect to take up the issue, we are left with no other choice but to go on a hunger strike." The rural department official of Ariyalur told TNIE, "The road will be inspected to find out if it comes under the control of the cement plant of the panchayat. Action will then be taken."

