Tamil Nadu: Merit medicos adjusted to OBC quota, Wilson to Union Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Thursday wrote to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, alleging that MBBS seats meant for OBCs under the All India Quota were allotted to candidates of Meritorious Reservation Category (MRC). This, he said, resulted in a loss of 2,163 OBC seats.

This year, 2,396 seats meant for OBCs were misappropriated and seats allotted to MRC candidates in the open competition were counted against the quota. “This is not only blatant discrimination but also a major illegality. It is shocking that through counselling, OBC students are constantly being denied their constitutionally mandated reservations,” he said.

Non-compliance of proper counselling procedure for MRC candidates by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is not only a flagrant violation of judgments passed by the SC but also reveals deliberate institutional discrimination by DGHS he alleged and demanded a committee to investigate the issue.

