Tamil Nadu: Put system in place to avoid monopoly over poster boards, Tiruchy residents to corporation

Shanmugan, a poster involved in pasting posters, said, "How could someone else put up another poster on the board here? Pasting one over it would probably land me in trouble.

Published: 04th November 2022 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

A poster takes up the whole length of the poster board at Puthur junction in Tiruchy | m k ashok kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The drive to erect poster boards across the city, initiated by the city corporation to prevent the defacement of public properties garnered positive responses. However, residents grew wary of its implementation as posters are being pasted sans regulations or a system in place.

Sources said private entities are taking advantage of the drive since the corporation failed to specify neither the length nor the shelf life of posters to be pasted, prompting the residents to urge the corporation for a solution.

For instance, the panoramic-length poster of Minister K N Nehru pasted on a recently-erected poster board at Puthur junction extracted mixed responses from passers-by and residents who echoed in the same tone the need to systemise poster pasting. The poster, which was put up the party workers on Wednesday, residents said, covered the entire length of the board, sparing not even an inch for another poster.

Shanmugan, a poster involved in pasting posters, said, "How could someone else put up another poster on the board here? Pasting one over it would probably land me in trouble. Therefore, the corporation has to mention the shelf life of the posters and a system should be in place that mentions all the rules of the drive." Indicating that the poster boards across the city are of varying sizes, Shahid Hussain, a resident of Beema Nagar, said,

"For instance, the board placed near the district court is smaller than the one at Puthur junction. Therefore, the corporation should specify a standard size for all the boards, ensuring overall success of the drive." Shahid, further, narrated how his efforts to put up a poster seeking tenants was balked by a Deepavali poster that covered the full length of a board near the district court.

Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said they would consider these issues in the due course. "This initiative got rolling recently. Regulations in the initial stage may be put off by the public. Therefore, we would systemise the initiative in the coming stages," an official said.

