Tamil Nadu: Single plot issued to two beneficiaries under free land scheme, says Annur residents

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Beneficiaries in Annur taluk who received free patta from the Backward Class Welfare department complained that a single plot of land has been issued to two beneficiaries, because of which they are unable to build houses. According to sources, 202 people were provided 1.5 cents of land each at Samanaickenpalayam in Vellamadai panchayat in 2015-16.

G Sarojini, a beneficiary from Kalipalayam, started constructing a house in 2018 after getting financial assistance of Rs 50,000 under the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. She was forced to stop it as patta for her site (No 97) was issued to another beneficiary named J Rekha from the village. Both women have approached revenue officials seeking clarification.

“They have not got an answer to date. Meanwhile, revenue officials from Annur taluk have sent letters to 84 beneficiaries seeking explanations as to why they have not constructed houses so far. Further, they warmed that the land could be taken back,: said S Anbuselvan, a social activist from Kalipalayam. He added, “Our reading of the beneficiaries list reveals that many people have been allocated the same site because of which they could not build houses despite having patta. But officials have sent them to notice stating the land would be taken back as they did not start construction,” and urged the revenue officials to investigate into the issue and ensure land for each beneficiary.

V Thangaraj, Tahsildar of Annur said, “We have sought details of land records from the Village Administrative Officer. After verifying the records, further course of action would be taken.”

