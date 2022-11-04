Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Single plot issued to two beneficiaries under free land scheme, says Annur residents

G Sarojini, a beneficiary from Kalipalayam, started constructing a house in 2018 after getting a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 under the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. 

Published: 04th November 2022 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

keys, House keys

Representational image

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Beneficiaries in Annur taluk who received free patta from the Backward Class Welfare department complained that a single plot of land has been issued to two beneficiaries, because of which they are unable to build houses. According to sources, 202 people were provided 1.5 cents of land each at Samanaickenpalayam in Vellamadai panchayat in 2015-16.

G Sarojini, a beneficiary from Kalipalayam, started constructing a house in 2018 after getting financial assistance of Rs 50,000 under the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.  She was forced to stop it as patta for her site (No 97) was issued to another beneficiary named J Rekha from the village. Both women have approached revenue officials seeking clarification.

“They have not got an answer to date. Meanwhile, revenue officials from Annur taluk have sent letters to 84 beneficiaries seeking explanations as to why they have not constructed houses so far. Further, they warmed that the land could be taken back,: said S Anbuselvan, a social activist from Kalipalayam. He added, “Our reading of the beneficiaries list reveals that many people have been allocated the same site because of which they could not build houses despite having patta. But officials have sent them to notice stating the land would be taken back as they did not start construction,” and urged the revenue officials to investigate into the issue and ensure land for each beneficiary.

V Thangaraj, Tahsildar of Annur said, “We have sought details of land records from the Village Administrative Officer. After verifying the records, further course of action would be taken.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annur taluk Backward Class Welfare department
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp