Upgraded ICTS app launched by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister 

City Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, who was alongside the finance minister, said the new system ensures transparency as the public can contact officials directly.

Published: 04th November 2022 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 01:31 AM

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday launched the newly-upgraded ICTS mobile application for better redressal of grievances for those residing in Madurai Corporation.

The application has now been integrated with a Whatsapp number +917871661787 and the complaint portal www.mducorpicts.com.

Sources said the public can easily track their complaint status on the website, as they will be getting an SMS regarding the complaint in the registered number. The officials, get the details of the complaint through the application. Once the issue has been resolved, officials close the complaint in the ICTS app, and people can give their feedback using star ratings to the officials.

City Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, who was alongside the finance minister, said the new system ensures transparency as the public can contact officials directly. Ward councillors have been asked to keep a public grievances report once a week. Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth was also present on the occasion.

