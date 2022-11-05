Home States Tamil Nadu

Bar associations felicitate Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice in Tamil Nadu

ACJ Raja is a native of the Thenur village in Madurai. This is his maiden visit to the Madurai Bench, after assuming charge in September this year.

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The five bar associations of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday felicitated Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice (ACJ), T Raja, at the HC bench premises here.

In his acceptance speech, ACJ T Raja said the legal profession has become very competitive these days. He advised young advocates to develop their skills and read more books, so as to survive in the profession. He also hailed courts as the temples of justice.

Additional Advocate General III Veera Kathiravan, president of MMBA S Srinivasa Raghavan, president of MBHAA P Andiraj, Women Advocates Association's president J Anandhavalli, president (in-charge) of MBA MK Suresh, president of MAHAA KP Thiagarajan and other office bearers and advocates were present during the event.

ACJ Raja is a native of the Thenur village in Madurai. This is his maiden visit to the Madurai Bench, after assuming charge in September this year. He, along with administrative judge of the Madurai Bench Justice R Mahadevan, heard public interest litigations, appeals, and several other cases in the Madurai Bench for the past two days.

