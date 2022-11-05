Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK declares office bearers for Tenkasi district units in Tamil Nadu

A functionary had also approached the lower court against the DMK leaders in this connection. However, Raja, a resident of Tenkasi has been made the secretary.

Published: 05th November 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

DMK Flag

DMK flag (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan officially declared the names of 81 office-bearers for the Tenkasi North and South district units after a long battle between the functionaries for the top positions on Thursday.

Sankarankovil MLA E Raja and P Sivapadmanathan were appointed district secretaries for the North and South units respectively. While Raja replaced former secretary (in-charge) Chelladurai, Sivapadmanathan retained the secretary post for his unit.

Stating that their party is attempting to appoint Tenkasi MP Dhanush M Kumar, a native of Virudhunagar district, as North district secretary without holding an election, the supporters of Chelladurai had staged a protest in front of DMK headquarters Arivalayam. A functionary had also approached the lower court against the DMK leaders in this connection. However, Raja, a resident of Tenkasi has been made the secretary.

As far as the South district unit is concerned, Sivapadmanathan has been given the top post once again without any opposition. K Murugan filed a case in Alangulam District Munsif Court against the DMK President M K Stalin and Durai Murugan stated that his party appointed Secretary of Keezhapavoor East Union N L Sivanpandian without holding an election. 

Sivapadmanathan made K Murugan withdraw his case last month. Against the appointment of Shengottai Union Secretary A Ravishankar, District Adi Dravidar Wing Organiser S Paramasivan and his supporters staged a protest in Shengottai.

