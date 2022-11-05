Home States Tamil Nadu

Expedite probe against IG: Madras High Court to CB-CID

The direction was issued while disposing of a writ appeal filed by Murugan against the composition of the ICC and other related petitions.

CHENNAI:  A division bench of the Madras High Court, comprising justices Paresh Upadhyay and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, on Friday directed the Crime Branch-CID and internal complaints committee (ICC) to expedite the probe into the sexual harassment complaints raised by a woman SP against IG S Murugan.

The direction was issued while disposing of a writ appeal filed by Murugan against the composition of the ICC and other related petitions. Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram submitted before the bench that the ICC, for which, the IG had raised objections, was reconstituted and filed a report in this regard.

The counsel for Murugan informed that his client would have no objections since the ICC was reconstituted and the inquiry process could go on. It may be noted that the woman SP, serving with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Tamil Nadu Police, lodged the sexual harassment complaint in August 2018 against the IG, who served as a joint director of the same agency.

