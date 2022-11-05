Lack of access to equitable education blamed for Tamil Nadu’s fall in PGI ranking

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu school education department has slipped from level II to III by securing a score of 855 in the Performance Grading Index (PGI), for the academic year 2020-21, which was released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday. Tamil Nadu was in level II with a score of 906 in 2019-2020.

The PGI comprises a total weightage of 1000 points under two categories of outcome and governance and management. These categories are divided into five domains like areas of learning outcome, access, infrastructure and facilities, equity and governance process which are evaluated by the ministry every year.

In two categories, the state lost scores compared to the previous times. It lost 36 points in the equity category, which has 16 indicators such as differences in performance in language and mathematics between boys and girls of classes 3, 5 and 8 in government and aided schools, the difference between SCs and the General category’s transition rate from upper primary to secondary level, gross enrolment ration of CWSN (age group 6-18 years), etc.

Secondly, TN lost 11 points in the infrastructure and facility category which has indicators such as lab facilities, schools having book banks, libraries, drinking water facilities, etc.

Education development committee co-coordinator K Leninbarathi, “Not just the Union government, the State also is responsible in ensuring learning outcome, equity and infrastructure.” The ministry has used data from Shagun, NAS, UDISE, SMIS, and the MDM portal to compute the performance.

Scorecard

Level I (Score 951-1000): No State or UT

Level II (901-950): AP, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan

Level III (851-900): Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Lakshadweep, NCT of Delhi, Odisha

