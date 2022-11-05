Madras High Court okays RSS march in 44 of 50 places in Tamil Nadu with riders 

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday permitted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out route marches at 44 of 50 places in Tamil Nadu, for which permission was sought, on November 6 (Sunday) subject to certain conditions.

Disposing of all the contempt petitions filed against police, other than the ones related to the six places, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan imposed 11 conditions for holding the event in a peaceful manner. The procession and public meetings could be held only within compounded premises, the judge said.

Police had earlier told the HC that the event can be permitted in 23 places if the organisers are willing to hold the event indoors and it can’t be allowed in 24 places. “The procession and public meetings should be conducted in compounded premises such as ground or stadium.

While proceeding to conduct procession and public meeting, participants shall go by their respective vehicles without causing any hindrance to the general public and traffic,” the judge said. No singing of songs or speaking ill of any individuals, caste, or religion; no talk or expression of anything in favour of banned organizations; refraining from indulging in acts disturbing the sovereignty and integrity of the country; not carrying sticks, lathi or weapon that may cause injury to anyone; and arranging for CCTV cameras were among the conditions imposed by the court on Friday.

The court denied permission for route march in Coimbatore city, Mettupalayam, and Pollachi (Coimbatore district), Palladam (Tiruppur), Arumanai and Nagercoil (Kanniyakumari district) since they are considered ‘very sensitive' places.

‘All FIRs old, reasons stated by cops in report can’t be accepted’

RSS members can approach the authorities after two months for permission to hold the events in those places, the court said. The judge also ordered the processions to give the undertaking to bear compensation/replacement costs in case of any damage to public/private properties.

“If there is a violation of any one of the conditions imposed, the police officer concerned is at liberty to take the necessary action as per law,” the judge said.

The contempt petitions were filed as the police denied permission for the march even after the court passed an order on September 22, 2022. Referring to the sealed cover intelligence report submitted to the court, the judge said all the FIRs are old and the reasons stated in the report cannot be accepted. Mere pendency of FIRs against a particular organization cannot be a ground to reject the request made by the petitioners, the judge said.

The RSS had approached the high court after the police did not take action on the applications to hold the route march on October 2, 2022, at 50 places. The court ordered the police to grant permission but the latter submitted that the situation has changed after the ban on PFI and it could not allow the event.

Subsequently, November 6 was proposed to hold the events and it was accepted. The state police, however, on Wednesday informed the court that permission could be given only at three places for holding route marches and public meetings and events could be held indoors at 23 places. No events could be allowed in 24 places,

HC rejects cops’ sealed intel report

Referring to the sealed cover intelligence report, the judge said all the FIRs are old and the reasons stated in the report cannot be accepted. Mere pendency of FIRs against an organisation cannot be a ground to reject the request made by the petitioners, the judge said

