Home States Tamil Nadu

RSS postpones November 6 route march in Tamil Nadu; to challenge HC verdict

RSS sources said that the Madras HC verdict restricting the route march only indoors in an auditorium or within four walls of a compound is not acceptable for the Sangh.

Published: 05th November 2022 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

RSS, RSS flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday postponed the November 6 route march since the Sangh has decided to challenge the Madras High Court verdict.

"The HC verdict restricting the route march only indoors in an auditorium or within four walls of a compound is not acceptable to us. We are firm on getting permission for conducting route marches in public roads as has been done in other states," RSS sources told The New Indian Express.  

Meanwhile, in a statement here, R Vanniyarajan, president of RSS, South Zone, said that the RSS has been conducting its route march for the past 97 years peacefully across the country, including Tamil Nadu.

Vanniayarajan said, "To mark the 75thyear of Independence and the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the Tamil Nadu unit of RSS planned to conduct the route marches in 50 locations on October 2 and permission was sought from the police for the same. Since the police did not respond to the request, the RSS approached the High Court."

"As the police raised objections citing the law and order situation, the court ruled that permission should be given for conducting the route march on November 6.  However, the High Court has restricted the route marches in an auditorium or within four walls of the compound. This is unacceptable to us since the route marches have been taking place on public roads in many states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and West Bengal. The RSS has decided to go for an appeal against this ruling. Hence, the RSS will not be holding the route march as planned on November 6," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Madras High Court Route march
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp