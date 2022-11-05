RSS postpones November 6 route march in Tamil Nadu; to challenge HC verdict

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday postponed the November 6 route march since the Sangh has decided to challenge the Madras High Court verdict.

"The HC verdict restricting the route march only indoors in an auditorium or within four walls of a compound is not acceptable to us. We are firm on getting permission for conducting route marches in public roads as has been done in other states," RSS sources told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, in a statement here, R Vanniyarajan, president of RSS, South Zone, said that the RSS has been conducting its route march for the past 97 years peacefully across the country, including Tamil Nadu.

Vanniayarajan said, "To mark the 75thyear of Independence and the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the Tamil Nadu unit of RSS planned to conduct the route marches in 50 locations on October 2 and permission was sought from the police for the same. Since the police did not respond to the request, the RSS approached the High Court."

"As the police raised objections citing the law and order situation, the court ruled that permission should be given for conducting the route march on November 6. However, the High Court has restricted the route marches in an auditorium or within four walls of the compound. This is unacceptable to us since the route marches have been taking place on public roads in many states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and West Bengal. The RSS has decided to go for an appeal against this ruling. Hence, the RSS will not be holding the route march as planned on November 6," he added.

