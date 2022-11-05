Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven booked for attacking minor boy, family with iron rods in Tamil Nadu

With the police still not taking any action, district child safety committee member Kennedy took up the matter with the Kulasekarapattinam station inspector.

Published: 05th November 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Following the intervention of the district child safety committee, Kulasekarapattinam police have booked seven persons for allegedly assaulting a minor boy and his family.

Sources identified the victim as Petchi Vijay (12). According to a complaint lodged by his mother S Ponselvi (30) of Kamaraj Nagar near Kulasekarapattinam, a few days ago, M Sivasakthi Perumal ran over their puppy with a two-wheeler on their street.

"When Ponselvi went to question this, Sivasakthi's family members attacked the former's aunt Kalyani and Petchi Vijay, who is a school dropout. Subsequently, Ponselvi approached Kulasekarapattinam police to lodge a complaint, but the police allegedly failed to take action," sources said.

A few days later, the trio again decided to approach the police, but on their way to the police station, Sivasakthi's family member Manikanda Perumal and his friends waylaid and attacked Ponselvi, Kalyani, and Vijay with wooden and iron rods. The 12-year-old boy fainted when struck with an iron rod and he was admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

With the police still not taking any action, district child safety committee member Kennedy took up the matter with the Kulasekarapattinam station inspector, who subsequently held inquiries with suspects Manikanda Perumal, Muthukrishnan, Sakthi, Viraj, Muthupandi, Maharasi, and Gangai Raja. They were booked under sections 147, 341, 294(b), 324, 232, 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kulasekarapattinam police district child safety committee
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp